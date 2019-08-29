Martin Currie LTD Increases Stake in Align Technology (ALGN); Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Position Has Raised by Mak Capital One Llc

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $627.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.495. About 143,178 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 11/05/2018 – Achillion Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 15/05/2018 – Sarissa Adds Shire, Cuts Achillion: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN); 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Joseph Truitt CEO; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 12,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 52,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87M, up from 39,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $179.6. About 247,916 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ACHN shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 104.58 million shares or 6.30% more from 98.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates owns 75,415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 11.46 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc accumulated 773,231 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 88,320 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0% or 1.62M shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 0.05% or 169,369 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 208,192 shares. Alps Advsr invested in 334,810 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Art Ltd owns 50,311 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 12,509 shares. D E Shaw & Company holds 896,796 shares. Logan Cap Management invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 70,636 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 10,118 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,306 shares to 194,779 shares, valued at $20.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,954 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 318 shares. Kings Point Mgmt holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 604 shares. 11,900 are owned by Andra Ap. Tiverton Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 1,600 were reported by Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated. Retirement System Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 120,592 shares. Factory Mutual Ins holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 69,100 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Co Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 201,861 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 6,082 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 2,738 were reported by Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Com. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 353,271 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & Tru reported 125 shares stake.