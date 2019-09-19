Martin Currie LTD Increases Position in Resmed (RMD); Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Price Declined While Tegean Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 8,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 177,754 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.69 million, up from 169,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $132.58. About 715,031 shares traded or 34.57% up from the average. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Cut 1.5% to $98/Share by Morgan Stanley; 07/03/2018 ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY GROSS PROFIT $344.3 MLN VS $299.7 MLN; 29/05/2018 – RESMED INC – TRANSACTION’S FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – Nearly 1 Billion People Worldwide Have Sleep Apnea, International Sleep Experts Estimate; 10/05/2018 – ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 15 PCT TO $591.6 MLN

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10 million, up from 315,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 468,346 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold RMD shares while 137 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 93.37 million shares or 0.85% less from 94.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 773,844 shares. Motco has invested 0% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 25,635 shares stake. Nomura Asset Management Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). 35,096 are owned by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 23,413 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). City holds 0% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) or 32 shares. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 44,055 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 290,644 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 33,692 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.01% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). 44,531 were accumulated by Us Comml Bank De. First Business Finance stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 75,305 shares to 119,474 shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 57,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,468 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $113.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Finance has 528,666 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Caxton Associate Lp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 47 shares. Taconic Advsrs LP reported 805,000 shares. Atria Invs Limited Company owns 100,190 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 1.16 million shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 8,290 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 174,742 shares. Raging Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 408,508 shares. Macquarie Group Inc invested in 34,400 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 39,160 shares. Schroder Invest Grp owns 107,629 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 11,000 shares.