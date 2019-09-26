Martin Currie LTD Increases Position in Agilent Technologies (A); Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Raised Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 77,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $201.66M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 2.38M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 21,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 93,332 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, up from 71,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.26. About 514,229 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ASSETS OF ULTRA SCIENTIFIC; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 75,305 shares to 119,474 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,537 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “How a single index card helps the president of the New York Stock Exchange keep her chaotic day in check – Business Insider” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agilent launches debt offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Donâ€™t Ignore the Johnson and Johnson Pharmaceutical Pipeline – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “J&J (NYSE:JNJ) Fined on the Low End of Expectations, Will Appeal – Live Trading News” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Janssen Pharma’s Erleada for mCSPC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 28,020 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $537,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 40,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,205 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).