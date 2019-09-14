Martin Currie LTD Increases Holding in Starbucks (SBUX); Susquehanna International Group Llp Increases Position in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT)

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 9,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 235,253 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.72M, up from 225,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 5.91 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 17/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide for racial-bias education on May 29; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 30/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Starbucks’ ‘Woke’ Racial Bias Training; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 529.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 85,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The institutional investor held 101,999 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $950,000, up from 16,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 1.22 million shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q ADJ OIBDA 52.1B RUBLES; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SAYS DEMAND FOR BONDS WAS OVER 50B RUBLES; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX; 19/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS expects slight revenue growth in 2018; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s MTS recommends 2017 dividend of 23.4 roubles per share; 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NET 15.4B RUBLES; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S MTS SAYS AGREES DEBT RESTRUCTURING WITH SBERBANK; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SEES 2018 DIVS AT ABOUT 52B RUBLES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd reported 10,050 shares stake. Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Com holds 12,947 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Regal Inv Advsrs Lc owns 3,602 shares. Exchange Cap Mgmt Inc holds 25,955 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Fruth Mgmt has 88,099 shares. Capital Svcs Of America Incorporated stated it has 226,564 shares. Gruss And reported 5,000 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. State Bank Of The West stated it has 0.26% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jane Street Group Lc holds 193,964 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Delaware stated it has 17,970 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Haverford Co holds 1.5% or 996,386 shares in its portfolio. Montag And Caldwell reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Old Dominion has 0.38% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 6.25 million are owned by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.98% or 3.33 million shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5,392 shares to 123,537 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 81,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,717 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

