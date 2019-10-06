Martin Currie LTD Increases Holding in Agilent Technologies (A); Post Hldgs Com (POST) Stock Value Declined While Beck Capital Management Upped Its Position

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc Com (POST) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 5,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 14,198 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 9,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $103.03. About 711,215 shares traded or 15.82% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 21,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 93,332 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, up from 71,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 1.29M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 117,288 shares. Whittier Trust Co has 5,504 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Piedmont reported 8,612 shares stake. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co invested in 0.2% or 36,786 shares. Route One Inv Com Ltd Partnership stated it has 19.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.07% or 424,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.07% or 3.63M shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 48,416 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.03% stake. Pnc Financial Service Gru invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). First Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 223,553 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0.17% or 1.90M shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 197,739 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 3,745 shares.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $189.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Ultra Qqq Proshares (QLD) by 18,164 shares to 4,186 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc Com (NYSE:NLY) by 61,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,228 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr Proshares Ultrapro S&P 500 (UPRO).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 185,330 shares to 3.49M shares, valued at $46.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 51,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,039 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).