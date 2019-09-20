Martin Currie LTD Increased Mastercard (MA) Stake by $1.30 Million; Stock Rose; As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Valuation Declined, Financial Architects Raised Its Stake

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 4,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 34,283 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07M, up from 29,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $278.31. About 1.11 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 12317.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 25,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 25,456 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, up from 205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 103,027 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 81,419 shares to 281,717 shares, valued at $48.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,537 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 13,981 shares to 169 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 3,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS).