Martin Currie LTD Increased Its Southern Copper (SCCO) Stake; As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Has Boosted Stake

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 30,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 756,001 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00M, up from 725,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 865,709 shares traded or 13.91% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 328.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 98,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The hedge fund held 128,044 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, up from 29,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 2.03 million shares traded or 79.21% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,626 were accumulated by Century Incorporated. Andra Ap reported 193,600 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Asset One Ltd holds 20,495 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 5,582 shares. Sit Investment Assoc holds 3,900 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). 41,600 are held by Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus. Comm Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Hexavest Incorporated reported 84,303 shares. Chase Invest Counsel holds 43,190 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 430,728 shares. 201,299 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% stake.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,140 shares to 23,503 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,954 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Services Llc holds 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 4,954 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 15,107 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.16% or 136,000 shares. 92,931 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Stifel Corp holds 0.04% or 131,448 shares. Avalon Advisors Lc has invested 0.11% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Macquarie Grp invested in 60,884 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Menta Cap Limited Com has 0.44% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Cordasco Financial Network owns 338 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 343,319 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Research Advisors, a Iowa-based fund reported 11,402 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 3,223 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Management Inc reported 4,825 shares.

