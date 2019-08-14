Martin Currie LTD Holds Stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI); As Discovery (DISCK) Stock Declined, Holder Yakira Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $800,000

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 144,153 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 176,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.69% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 2.81M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 128.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 139,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 247,220 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.12M, up from 108,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $90.93. About 755,587 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 1,043 shares to 38,224 shares, valued at $27.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 151,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,956 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).