Martin Currie LTD Holding in Credicorp LTD (BAP) Decreased as Share Value Declined; As Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Shares Rose, Coho Partners LTD Has Decreased by $104.26 Million Its Holding

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 11.79M shares traded or 64.83% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 23,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 282,160 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.70M, down from 306,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $217.99. About 419,372 shares traded or 6.06% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 23,968 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,702 shares. Amer Research And stated it has 73,010 shares. Beaumont Financial Prns Ltd stated it has 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Utd Asset Strategies accumulated 21,397 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 9,776 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Proshare Advisors Limited Co has 1.28 million shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Company invested in 24,300 shares. Parsec stated it has 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Karpus Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guggenheim Capital Limited owns 661,444 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated reported 0.16% stake. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Limited holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,882 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “How Procter & Gamble Is Pulling Ahead With Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. $2.97M worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of stock. Another trade for 41,088 shares valued at $3.90 million was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 8,266 shares to 77,414 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) by 124,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $4.13 EPS, up 9.84% or $0.37 from last year’s $3.76 per share. BAP’s profit will be $329.41M for 13.20 P/E if the $4.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.15 actual EPS reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Understated Factors To Consider Before Investing In Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 2Q19 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp announces the resignation of the Investor Relations Officer (IRO) – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credicorp’s 2019 Quarterly Earnings Releases NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Creidcorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ4Q18 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 31,444 shares to 117,164 shares, valued at $20.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).