Martin Currie LTD Holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Raised by $12.37 Million; Broad Run Investment Management Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Cut by $32.46 Million

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 705,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 4.83 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.36 million, down from 5.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.68M shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 128.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 139,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 247,220 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.12 million, up from 108,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 663,625 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 151,633 shares to 218,956 shares, valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 23,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,160 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

