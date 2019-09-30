Martin Currie LTD Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Cut Its Holding in Aecom (ACM) as Market Value Rose

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $681,000, down from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 271,750 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 EBIT $880M; 26/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – IS REDUCING 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FROM $910 MLN TO $880 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.50 – $2.90; 12/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to build 270 Park Avenue; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – ALSO INTENDS TO SELL AND EXIT CERTAIN NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Schindler Elevator Rising with Construction of Tallest Midtown Manhattan Office Tower: One Vanderbilt

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 71.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 66,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 26,876 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, down from 93,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $224.02. About 15.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ACM’s profit will be $127.78 million for 11.59 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 11,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

