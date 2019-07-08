Martin Currie LTD Holding in 3M Co (MMM) Trimmed by $752,031 as Stock Value Declined; Sessa Capital Im LP Has Lifted Stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) by $1.20 Million as Stock Declined

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 3,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,866 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, down from 60,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $169.86. About 953,049 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56M, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 229,100 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 12.19% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.82 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Shares for $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,220 shares. On Thursday, May 9 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260. 8,153 shares valued at $1.63M were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. Lindekugel Jon T had sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million. The insider Bauman James L sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22M.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 139,003 shares to 247,220 shares, valued at $22.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $718.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars Com Inc (Call) by 1.27M shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 740,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Pjt Partners Inc.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.74 million activity.