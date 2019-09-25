Martin Currie LTD Holding in 3M Co (MMM) Cut by $8.97 Million as Stock Declined; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Value Declined While Weitz Investment Management Lowered Holding by $1.58 Million

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 91.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 51,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,039 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $873,000, down from 56,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.74. About 3.05 million shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 107,295 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.52 million, down from 118,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $138.29. About 981,825 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 0% or 1,049 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.08% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Oz Management LP stated it has 0.1% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.35% or 5,316 shares. Tudor Et Al invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Signaturefd Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 1,232 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg holds 87,612 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Davis invested in 42,798 shares. Oarsman invested in 17,177 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 2,393 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Limited Liability owns 900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Foyston Gordon Payne Inc invested in 23,818 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Citigroup accumulated 0.03% or 291,883 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 304 shares.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.05M for 17.03 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 60,000 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $57.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 499,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 185,101 shares to 269,709 shares, valued at $15.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 184,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).