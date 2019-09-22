Martin Currie LTD Has Upped Position in Credicorp LTD (BAP) by $1.42 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Holding by $1.60 Million

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 6,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 288,380 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.01 million, up from 282,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 540,861 shares traded or 66.54% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 6,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 508,647 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.09 million, up from 502,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88 million shares traded or 58.62% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 81,419 shares to 281,717 shares, valued at $48.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 75,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,474 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

