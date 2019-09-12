Martin Currie LTD Has Upped Its Waters (WAT) Holding by $870,965 as Market Valuation Declined; Saybrook Capital Holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 43,650 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70M, down from 45,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $178.56. About 1.45 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 60,524 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.03 million, up from 56,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $232.78. About 633,975 shares traded or 10.67% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Net $112M; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 15/05/2018 – LAND SECURITIES – AS UK PREPARES FOR EXIT FROM EU, NAVIGATING UNCERTAIN WATERS IN NEAR TERM AND EXPECT INVESTMENT AND LEASING VOLUMES IN PROPERTY MARKET TO BE MORE SUBDUED; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 185,330 shares to 3.49 million shares, valued at $46.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 75,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,474 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argyle Cap Mgmt reported 14,325 shares stake. Laurion Management Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 32 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Omers Administration invested in 24,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi owns 3.19% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 117,388 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com reported 108,727 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 77,335 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Ltd invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Sun Life Financial reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 475,437 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 179,865 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Mirae Asset Invests Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 9,167 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 11,199 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Atlas Browninc reported 2,319 shares stake.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $236.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) by 10,140 shares to 63,112 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,325 are held by Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. 2,850 were accumulated by Numerixs Investment Tech. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested in 7,200 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Soroban Capital Ptnrs Lp has invested 3.72% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, American Gp has 0.08% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). City owns 10,586 shares. Nine Masts Capital Ltd owns 329 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 12,386 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 245,941 shares or 0.48% of the stock. 5,165 were reported by Profund Advsrs Limited Co. Gradient Invests Llc accumulated 419 shares. Family Firm Inc has 1,169 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Hartford Fincl Management has invested 1.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Meritage Portfolio owns 2,782 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $720.82M for 16.17 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.