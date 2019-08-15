Martin Currie LTD Has Upped Its Align Technology (ALGN) Stake; Banc Funds Co Cut By $1.04 Million Its Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Position

Martin Currie Ltd increased Align Technology Inc (ALGN) stake by 30.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd acquired 12,341 shares as Align Technology Inc (ALGN)’s stock declined 34.93%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 52,307 shares with $14.87 million value, up from 39,966 last quarter. Align Technology Inc now has $13.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $175. About 759,924 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) stake by 43.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 80,061 shares as Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB)’s stock rose 0.90%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 104,960 shares with $1.45 million value, down from 185,021 last quarter. Farmers National Banc Corp. now has $376.55 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.61. About 8,486 shares traded. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M. 1,100 shares valued at $206,921 were bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 4,633 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). First Allied Advisory has 1,959 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Ltd Liability has 0.49% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 68,818 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 209,215 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Korea Inv holds 84,116 shares. Bartlett Ltd Co has 1 shares. 4,913 are owned by Schroder Invest Management. 1,900 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.41% or 270,009 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5 shares. Shell Asset Co owns 4,488 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 23,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 240 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 115,912 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Ishares Tr (INDA) stake by 574,483 shares to 1.23 million valued at $43.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) stake by 93,154 shares and now owns 1.06 million shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Align Tech has $34000 highest and $278 lowest target. $307.80’s average target is 75.89% above currents $175 stock price. Align Tech had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ALGN in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $278 target in Monday, March 25 report. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 10.34% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FMNB’s profit will be $8.85 million for 10.63 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Farmers National Banc Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Northwest Indiana Bancorp (NWIN) stake by 7,981 shares to 70,884 valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Business First Bancshares Inc. stake by 15,149 shares and now owns 525,149 shares. Peoples Bancorp was raised too.