Martin Currie LTD Has Upped By $1.30 Million Its Mastercard (MA) Stake; Aquabounty Technologies (AQB) Shorts Raised By 60.87%

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) had an increase of 60.87% in short interest. AQB’s SI was 430,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 60.87% from 267,300 shares previously. With 181,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB)’s short sellers to cover AQB’s short positions. The SI to Aquabounty Technologies Inc’s float is 10.54%. The stock increased 5.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 51,776 shares traded. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) has risen 17.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AQB News: 27/04/2018 – AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of First U.S. Facility for Commercial Production of AquAdvantage Salmon; 08/05/2018 – AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC – WITH FACILITY APPROVED, COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF AQUADVANTAGE SALMON AWAITS OFFICIAL LABELING GUIDELINES BY FDA; 08/05/2018 – AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 08/03/2018 AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Results for the year ended December 31, 2017

Martin Currie Ltd increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 16.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd acquired 4,906 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 34,283 shares with $9.07M value, up from 29,377 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $273.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. The company has market cap of $56.82 million. The Company’s lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004.

Among 11 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $259 lowest target. $302.27’s average target is 12.31% above currents $269.13 stock price. Mastercard had 20 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Wells Fargo maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $30500 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $267 target in Monday, April 1 report. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, September 13. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 9. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation also sold $4.32M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 17,875 are held by Amer Money Management Ltd Company. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Capital Lc has invested 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 23,342 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md reported 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Coho Prns owns 1,400 shares. Vantage Ptnrs Llc invested in 107,660 shares. Thornburg Investment Mngmt Inc reported 230,157 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 1.90 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Schroder Mngmt Grp Incorporated has 479,617 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gsa Prtnrs Llp holds 11,957 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Park National Corp Oh stated it has 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.89% or 719,169 shares. Barbara Oil Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,800 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 31,470 shares stake.