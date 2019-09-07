Martin Currie LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Bb&T (BBT) as Valuation Rose; As Newell Brands (NWL) Market Value Declined, Sasco Capital Has Increased Holding

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 4.23 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES NEWELL BRANDS PROXY STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS CURRENT SITUATION AT NEWELL ‘UNACCEPTABLE’; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – NEW PORTFOLIO WILL COMPRISE 7 CATEGORY-BASED DIVISIONS WITH ROUGHLY 20 PERCENT OF THEIR U.S. SALES E-COMMERCE DERIVED; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight (Video); 07/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Newell Brands Inc.’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook to Negative; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Hldrs; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Divestiture Process Well Underway; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPANDED PLAN TO GENERATE ABOUT $10 BLN IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS; 15/05/2018 – Widen Unveils 2018 Connectivity Report; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES PROXY MATERIALS TO ELECT NEWELL NOMINEES

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd analyzed 30,345 shares as the company's stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 175,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18M, down from 206,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $36.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 3.89 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 10,821 shares to 130,821 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has 26,896 shares. Sandhill Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 12,482 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada accumulated 2,368 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement holds 145,350 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.16% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). The Michigan-based Blue Chip Prtnrs has invested 0.12% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Motco accumulated 86,738 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability holds 29,685 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity owns 14,290 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bahl Gaynor Inc has 2.45% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 5.75 million shares. 6,886 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 7,003 are owned by Burke & Herbert Retail Bank & Tru Comm. Moreover, Archford Strategies Ltd has 0.18% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 10,478 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 0.16% or 3,934 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 10,500 shares.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $772.77 million for 11.83 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,734 are held by Prelude Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. 41,626 are owned by Asset Management. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Exane Derivatives stated it has 38,340 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd owns 35,441 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Webster Bancorporation N A owns 35,954 shares. 6.98 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 65,744 shares. Cadence Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 5,400 are held by Macquarie. Paloma Partners Co reported 115,654 shares. Oppenheimer Communications, a New York-based fund reported 88,608 shares. Regions accumulated 259 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 112,071 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Fincl In reported 300 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 5,875 shares to 6,892 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 286,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 847,182 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).