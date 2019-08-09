Martin Currie LTD Has Raised Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $307,940; Cincinnati Insurance Company Raised Its Position in Home Depot Ord (HD) by $15.47 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.57. About 2.87 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 173 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 3,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center

