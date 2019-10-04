Martin Currie LTD Has Lowered Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding by $9.38 Million; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Fosun International LTD Trimmed Stake

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 5,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,925 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 3.68M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 69.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 57,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 25,468 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17M, down from 83,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158.37. About 727,633 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Texas Money Limited reported 9,537 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Geode Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.92 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.08% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp accumulated 3,707 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Architects Inc invested in 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Page Arthur B has invested 1.81% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Raymond James Associates stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,617 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability has 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 317,214 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.97% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.17 million for 20.30 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 185,101 shares to 269,709 shares, valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 21,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.13 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 6,000 shares to 54,300 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).