Martin Currie LTD Has Lowered Position in Fiserv (FISV) as Share Value Rose; Sterling Investment Management Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Trimmed by $748,032

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 4,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 51,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 56,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 3,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 13,639 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 17,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Behind Goldman Race to Top, a Quiet Battle for Blankfein’s Favor; 15/05/2018 – Aberdeen, Goldman Are Picking Up Bargains in EM as Others Flee; 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas cuts stake in First Hawaiian bank to below 50 pct level; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.21 Per Share; 11/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Wins Back Senior Banker Poached by Morgan Stanley; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SECURITIES DIVISION CHIEFS TO LEAVE THE FIRM – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 5th Update; 16/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC – GOLDMAN SACHS AND ROTHSCHILD ACTED AS JOINT FINANCIAL ADVISERS TO OLD MUTUAL IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – TPG SIXTH STREET PARTNERS HIRES GOLDMAN’S MIKE MCGINN

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,629 shares to 57,034 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oakworth has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 100 shares. Personal Advisors reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Check Capital Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 2,330 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 110,443 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 2.42% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). B Riley Wealth Management accumulated 2,236 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 1,364 shares. Field And Main Financial Bank holds 1% or 5,536 shares in its portfolio. Rudman Errol M invested 1.34% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Fiduciary holds 0.25% or 48,485 shares in its portfolio. Essex Fincl Inc reported 3,221 shares. Mason Street Limited Company owns 48,861 shares. Ipg Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Murphy Mgmt has invested 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1.32M shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.20 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Inc owns 2,565 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 327,444 shares. Echo Street Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 182,289 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 0.04% stake. Shine Invest Advisory Inc reported 897 shares. Jump Trading Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated reported 1,330 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.02% stake. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 36,220 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 161,178 shares stake. M&T Bank & Trust owns 139,290 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Veritas Inv Management (Uk) Ltd invested 5.25% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Rampart Lc reported 10,100 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company has 107,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fayerweather Charles accumulated 4.34% or 31,597 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 31,444 shares to 117,164 shares, valued at $20.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 30,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $579.70 million for 31.09 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.