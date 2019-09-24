Martin Currie LTD Has Lowered Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $8.97 Million as Stock Declined; White Elm Capital Trimmed Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stake by $1.16 Million

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 91.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 51,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,039 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $873,000, down from 56,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93 billion market cap company. It closed at $166.76 lastly. It is down 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 89,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.91M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 5.39M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Plc reported 115,000 shares. First United Retail Bank Trust has 16,352 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 36,087 shares. Rampart Commerce Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 13,512 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP holds 25,017 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Da Davidson holds 0.02% or 93,496 shares. White Pine Ltd invested 0.06% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Bb&T Limited Com stated it has 0.1% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 27,900 shares. Moreover, Fragasso Group Inc has 0.06% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 23,418 shares. Aspen Mgmt invested in 14,209 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 115,148 shares or 0.18% of the stock. British Columbia Investment has 505,391 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 481,990 shares.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Huntington Bancshares: Near-Term Catalysts May Be Limited – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Huntington Bancshares To Present At Nasdaq’s 40th Investor Conference – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington Bancshares Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49 million for 10.95 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 20,201 shares to 345,093 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Management Ks accumulated 87,939 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moller owns 1,801 shares. Weiss Asset Lp invested in 1,209 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 51,707 shares. Punch & Assoc Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,215 shares. Mad River Invsts owns 1,670 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 142,250 shares. 1,265 were accumulated by Truepoint Incorporated. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 48,172 shares. Sol Capital accumulated 2,378 shares. 721 are owned by First Fincl In. Becker Mgmt has 66,322 shares. Stearns Fincl Group Inc invested 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kidder Stephen W accumulated 39,205 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.