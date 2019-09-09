Martin Currie LTD Has Lowered Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $1.78 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Value Rose, Webster Bank Has Decreased Its Holding

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 14,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 112,221 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82 million, down from 126,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $119.17. About 2.92 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $380.75. About 690,722 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – GREGORY KEE OF LOCKHEED MARTIN, DIETMAR THELEN, REPRESENTING MBDA,TO LEAD JV FROM MBDA DEUTSCHLAND OFFICE IN SCHROBENHAUSEN; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice Pres; 23/05/2018 – CAL FIRE places purchase order for FIREHAWK® aircraft; 12/03/2018 – Top procurement official quits German defence ministry; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $482 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 30/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN OPENS NEW FACILITY TO SUPPORT F-35 PRODUCTION

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Etfs/Usa by 324,674 shares to 602,534 shares, valued at $30.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 7,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.92 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Department Mb National Bank N A owns 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 535 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 0.04% or 1,049 shares in its portfolio. 24,118 are owned by Burney. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited holds 0% or 446 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,769 shares. D L Carlson Grp reported 16,336 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has 1,195 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mcmillion Mgmt has invested 1.82% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Utah Retirement Systems has 46,405 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 9,793 were accumulated by Bowling Port Mgmt Lc. Amer Bankshares has 2,086 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 4,278 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Harvest Management owns 954 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 25,690 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sun Life Financial has 0.34% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Duff And Phelps has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.44% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Violich Cap holds 64,774 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp owns 314,251 shares. 2,355 were accumulated by Fernwood Investment Limited Liability. America First Invest Limited Company accumulated 5,028 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, a Japan-based fund reported 38,042 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd stated it has 421,445 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Company has invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Blair William And Com Il holds 0.37% or 498,993 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.76 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12,341 shares to 52,307 shares, valued at $14.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 145,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

