Martin Currie LTD Has Lowered Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding as Share Price Declined; 13D Management Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Lowered by $2.41 Million

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 93,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.26 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $108.88. About 514,553 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 1.33M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table)

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 30,497 shares to 756,001 shares, valued at $30.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 145,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associate Lp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 15,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 666,140 shares. Zacks Inv holds 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 18,171 shares. 3,341 are owned by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Hbk Invests LP holds 0.01% or 14,729 shares in its portfolio. Whittier invested in 1,061 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.02% or 7,260 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 3,113 were reported by Company Natl Bank. Fdx Incorporated accumulated 3,759 shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 1,997 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs accumulated 21,260 shares. Advisory holds 398,105 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 26,321 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) invested in 0.01% or 212 shares.