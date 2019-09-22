Martin Currie LTD Has Lowered Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position By $8.96 Million; TSR (TSRI) Sentiment Is 5

TSR Inc (TSRI) investors sentiment increased to 5 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 4.75, from 0.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 5 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 1 decreased and sold positions in TSR Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 361,484 shares, up from 180,074 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding TSR Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 40.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd sold 39,656 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 58,495 shares with $13.24M value, down from 98,151 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $48.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $221.55. About 832,096 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company has market cap of $7.06 million. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its clients in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as clients in the financial services business.

More notable recent TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TSR, Inc. Enters Into Settlement Agreement with Investor Parties – Business Wire” on August 30, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “TSR, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2019. – Stockhouse” published on August 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TSR, Inc. Receives Offer from Stockholder to Buy All Outstanding Shares – Business Wire” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TSR, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended February 28, 2019 – Business Wire” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TSR, Inc. Files Complaint Against Stockholder Group for Violations of Federal Securities Laws – Business Wire” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in TSR, Inc. for 5,593 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in the company for 5 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 175 shares.

The stock increased 0.84% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 16,430 shares traded or 922.40% up from the average. TSR, Inc. (TSRI) has declined 16.88% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.88% the S&P500.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products Advances Gasification Growth Strategy Via New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Air Products to Highlight Its World-leading LNG Equipment and Technology at Gastech Conference in Houston – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has 833,336 shares. Korea Investment Corporation has 0.17% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 179,200 shares. Bartlett & Llc invested in 0% or 491 shares. Lpl Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 23,239 shares in its portfolio. Next Financial Gp accumulated 1,595 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Profund Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 8,695 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bokf Na holds 0.18% or 33,076 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 2,850 shares. The New York-based Md Sass Invsts has invested 2.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Mendel Money Mgmt reported 2,495 shares. Parsons Mngmt Incorporated Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Notis has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 238 are held by Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Davis R M reported 3,999 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 2.23% above currents $221.55 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, August 12 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $25200 target in Monday, August 12 report. HSBC downgraded Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Thursday, August 1 to “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.54M was bought by Ghasemi Seifi.

Martin Currie Ltd increased Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) stake by 6,220 shares to 288,380 valued at $66.01M in 2019Q2. It also upped Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) stake by 63,516 shares and now owns 2.83M shares. Ferrari N V was raised too.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62M for 24.19 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.