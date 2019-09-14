Martin Currie LTD Has Lowered 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $8.97 Million as Valuation Declined; Bank Montreal Que (Put) (BMO) Shares Declined While Susquehanna International Group Llp Trimmed Holding

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 91.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 51,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,039 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $873,000, down from 56,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey)

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (Put) (BMO) by 85.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 162,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 26,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 189,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.69. About 348,067 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 28/03/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD KL.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$25 FROM C$24.5; 25/05/2018 – BMO Low Volatilty Emerging Markets Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal, Last in Efficiency, Spends More to Save More; 28/03/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 28/05/2018 – BMO Financial: Believe Attack Originated From Outside Country; 11/04/2018 – STRAYER EDUCATION INC STRA.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 30/05/2018 – BMO SEES EARNINGS MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN 2H ’18; 04/05/2018 – PINNACLE RENEWABLE HOLDINGS INC PL.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$16 FROM C$15; 22/03/2018 – BRP INC DOO.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$54

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 2.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.78 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.17B for 9.98 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.68% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of Montreal Forbids Shorting Cannabis Stocks Due To High Volatility – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BMO, Scotiabank test quantum computing speedups for trading products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aurora Cannabis Expands Credit Facility by 80% – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 326,821 shares to 513,621 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AUPH) by 422,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Put) (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M’s Outsized Post-Earnings Drop Is A Warning – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Beware of 3M Stock. – Barron’s” published on August 23, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 6,220 shares to 288,380 shares, valued at $66.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 6,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore & Company reported 0.3% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Diversified Tru holds 0.07% or 8,045 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mgmt reported 5,493 shares stake. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,366 shares. 3.31 million were reported by Moneta Gru Advsr Lc. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Llc invested 1.51% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cambridge Advisors has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fidelity Financial accumulated 40,325 shares. Northeast Invest holds 1.43% or 103,946 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,825 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 0.16% or 1,425 shares. Moreover, Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 27,241 shares. 201,158 were reported by Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.01% or 48,172 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Ltd reported 159,858 shares stake.