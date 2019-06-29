Martin Currie LTD Has Lifted Stake in Epam Sys (EPAM) as Shares Rose; Splunk (SPLK) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Cut Stake as Stock Value Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,530 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 2.01M shares traded or 17.51% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 7,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 363,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.42 million, up from 355,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $173.1. About 524,970 shares traded or 11.37% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.18 million activity. $231,550 worth of stock was sold by Carges Mark T on Monday, January 7.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Management Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). The Nebraska-based Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Myriad Asset Mgmt has 2.24% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 200,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 5,608 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Td Asset Mngmt reported 370,749 shares stake. Gideon Capital Advsrs invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Utah Retirement Systems has 0.07% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 2.35 million were reported by Ameriprise Financial. Stifel has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 118,210 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Fairfield Bush invested in 8,500 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research has 40,161 shares. Dana Advsrs accumulated 41,504 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 61,899 shares to 387,615 shares, valued at $13.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,779 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).