Martin Currie LTD Has Lifted Southern Copper (SCCO) Holding; Ies Holdings (IESC) Sellers Increased By 4.32% Their Shorts

Martin Currie Ltd increased Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) stake by 4.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd acquired 30,497 shares as Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)’s stock rose 14.53%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 756,001 shares with $30.00M value, up from 725,504 last quarter. Southern Copper Corp now has $28.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 590,459 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M

Ies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) had an increase of 4.32% in short interest. IESC’s SI was 186,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.32% from 178,400 shares previously. With 28,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Ies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC)’s short sellers to cover IESC’s short positions. The SI to Ies Holdings Inc’s float is 2.2%. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 7,709 shares traded. IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) has risen 6.29% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IESC News: 04/05/2018 – IES HOLDINGS INC – BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $343 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Integrated Electrical Short-Interest Ratio Up 202% to 24 Days; 05/04/2018 REG-VINCI : VINCI ENERGIES ACQUIRES WAH LOON ENGINEERING, A SINGAPORE LEADING COMPANY PROVIDING INTEGRATED ELECTRICAL AND MECHANICAL ENGINEERING SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – IES Holdings 2Q Rev $206M; 04/05/2018 – IES Holdings 2Q EPS 11c; 04/05/2018 – IES Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 16c; 21/04/2018 – DJ IES Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IESC); 06/04/2018 – IES Holdings Acquires Azimuth Communications; 06/04/2018 – IES HOLDINGS INC – UNIT HAS ACQUIRED AZIMUTH COMMUNICATIONS

IES Holdings, Inc. engages in communications, residential, commercial and industrial, and infrastructure solutions businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $397.03 million. The companyÂ’s Communications segment provides network infrastructure services for data centers and other mission critical environments. It has a 15.5 P/E ratio. This segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure for financial, medical, hospitality, government, high-tech manufacturing, educational, and information technology industries; and creates and installs audio/visual, telephone, fire, wireless access, and intrusion alarm systems; and designs/builds, services, and maintains data network systems.

Among 2 analysts covering Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Southern Copper had 10 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs initiated Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) earned “Outperform” rating by Itau BBA on Wednesday, January 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 53,633 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Aperio Gp Limited Liability stated it has 85,855 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 31 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 809 shares or 0% of the stock. Sit Investment Assoc reported 3,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). American Group Incorporated Inc invested in 1,474 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,785 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone reported 199 shares. Westwood Hldgs Inc holds 729,606 shares. Sei has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 125,345 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) or 65,874 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 4,861 shares to 51,765 valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 49,003 shares and now owns 93,085 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.