Martin Currie LTD Has Lifted Position in Starbucks (SBUX); Sandy Spring Bank Lowered T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Position as Share Value Rose

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 6,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 11,346 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 17,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in T. Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $118.94. About 1.01 million shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Remaining Locations Are in Owings Mills, Maryland, and Colorado Springs, Colorado; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Cites Client Digital Preferences, Technology Enhancements and Operational Efficiencies; 26/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Stockholders Elect All 12 Board Nominees; 23/05/2018 – T Rowe Price New Horizons Buys 1.1% Position in Rentokil; 05/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $115; 12/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE PRELIMINARY FEB. MONTH-END AUM $1.02 TRILLION; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Net $453.7M; 16/05/2018 – Soros, T. Rowe Top Tesla’s Most Notable Buyers List Last Quarter

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 9,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 235,253 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.72 million, up from 225,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 6.97 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores for one-day racial bias training; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Starbucks closing all stores nationwide on May 29 for racial-bias training amid uproar over arrest of; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Return $15 Billion to Holders Through Next 3 Years; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 51,827 shares to 5,039 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,841 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TROW shares while 234 reduced holdings.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2025 Corp Etf by 13,350 shares to 62,525 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2027 Corp Etf by 13,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Analysts await T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.99 per share. TROW’s profit will be $468.77 million for 14.94 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.