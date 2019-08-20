Martin Currie LTD Has Lifted Its Epam Sys (EPAM) Stake; Snow Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position in United States Steel (X) as Market Value Declined

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United States Steel Corp (X) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 33,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.62 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United States Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 6.14 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 22/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: Australia will be temporarily exempt from US steel and aluminium import tariffs, The White House; 09/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL HOLDER VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS 5.5% PASSIVE STAKE; 02/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – MIDWEST PLANT TO UNDERTAKE MEASURES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONS, MINIMIZING POSSIBILITY FOR REOCCURRENCE OF INCIDENTS; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Raises Annual Forecast, Citing Steel Tariffs; 09/03/2018 – Viking Global Reports 5.5% Stake in U.S. Steel; 22/03/2018 – Joe Lynam BBC: MLEX Sources: EU (and ergo the UK) wins temporary reprieve from US Steel tariffs; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL STILL HAS WORK TO DO ON REVITALIZATION PLAN: CEO; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: $780M 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021 Outstanding; 12/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 7,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 363,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.42 million, up from 355,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $193.21. About 216,095 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%

