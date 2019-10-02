Martin Currie LTD Has Lifted Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $1.30 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined While Linscomb & Williams Lifted Holding by $1.10 Million

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 4,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 34,283 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07 million, up from 29,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.14 during the last trading session, reaching $264.8. About 830,707 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 14,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 866,153 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.37M, up from 851,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 1.67 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 2,821 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has 0.71% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2.46M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.77% or 15,492 shares. Mai Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Consulate Inc holds 0.17% or 1,462 shares in its portfolio. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited owns 7.35 million shares. 3,250 are held by Tributary Cap Mgmt Lc. The California-based Everett Harris Company Ca has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Globeflex Cap LP holds 6 shares. 173,662 were reported by Umb National Bank N A Mo. Prentiss Smith & accumulated 0.51% or 2,977 shares. Harvey Invest Limited Liability Company owns 36,985 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Fayerweather Charles reported 4.98% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Intrust State Bank Na has 0.38% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,972 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $6.66M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 75,305 shares to 119,474 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 81,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,717 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goelzer Invest Management invested 1.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 1.97 million are owned by Aviva Public Limited. Planning Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Farmers Comml Bank reported 3.79% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hikari Pwr Limited reported 1.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Coho Partners reported 22,545 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 33,283 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Associate accumulated 185,417 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability holds 279,325 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Sandhill Limited Co invested in 8,848 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 0.75% or 4.41 million shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated invested in 864 shares. Towercrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.06% or 2,623 shares.