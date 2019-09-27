Martin Currie LTD Has Increased Its Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $1.34 Million; V F Com (VFC) Stock Price Declined While Piedmont Investment Advisors Lowered Position by $4.75 Million

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 8,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 164,653 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.22M, up from 156,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $159.4. About 930,192 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp Com (VFC) by 64.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 54,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 29,422 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, down from 84,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in V F Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $88.45. About 652,367 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 39,656 shares to 58,495 shares, valued at $13.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 66,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,876 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 251,881 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. City Holding Com invested 1.44% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division invested in 0.15% or 6,485 shares. Peoples Fin Ser owns 5,700 shares. 1,969 are owned by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management. Motco holds 3,431 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank has 1.74M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Family Capital Trust stated it has 1,250 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0.35% or 2.13 million shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc has 1,283 shares. Ironwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,230 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.25% or 581,756 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 79,660 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 22,963 shares. 233,975 were reported by Da Davidson & Comm.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63M for 17.01 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stock Yards Bancorp And Tru owns 11,409 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.11% or 1.35 million shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Assoc reported 75,886 shares. Bokf Na has 0.15% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 69,696 shares. 84,940 are held by Nomura Asset Management Comm Limited. Northeast Mngmt has invested 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Qci Asset Management Ny has 2,253 shares. American Century owns 14,787 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt accumulated 126,241 shares. Moreover, Miracle Mile Ltd has 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 0.6% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cleararc accumulated 4,960 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt has invested 3.93% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa owns 2,667 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0.11% or 5.44M shares in its portfolio.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemed Corp New Com (NYSE:CHE) by 1,118 shares to 2,664 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc Com (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc Com (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.