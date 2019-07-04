Martin Currie LTD Has Increased Its Epam Sys (EPAM) Stake; Aberdeen Global Income Fund (FCO)’s Sentiment Is 0.56

Martin Currie Ltd increased Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) stake by 2.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd acquired 7,598 shares as Epam Sys Inc (EPAM)’s stock rose 14.35%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 363,136 shares with $61.42M value, up from 355,538 last quarter. Epam Sys Inc now has $9.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $177.39. About 249,613 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (FCO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.77, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 5 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 9 sold and reduced their positions in Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 726,791 shares, down from 771,238 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. for 96,471 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 137,075 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Terril Brothers Inc. has 0.36% invested in the company for 142,197 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co Llc, a New York-based fund reported 31,900 shares.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The company has market cap of $73.29 million. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock increased 1.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 15,948 shares traded. Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) has risen 0.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) stake by 61,899 shares to 387,615 valued at $13.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 312,984 shares and now owns 35,494 shares. Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was reduced too.

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) stake by 61,899 shares to 387,615 valued at $13.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 312,984 shares and now owns 35,494 shares. Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was reduced too.