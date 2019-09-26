Martin Currie LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $8.96 Million as Share Price Rose; Continental Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) by $3.41 Million

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts in New Threat to PayPal (Video); 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Amazon, with its new partnership, is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft co-founder Alan Patricof said Friday Amazon is “not necessarily” a bad company; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 39,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 58,495 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.24M, down from 98,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $223.29. About 536,265 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $177.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (Put) (FDN) by 27,100 shares to 57,100 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 12,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Becker reported 143 shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 2.64% or 4,588 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated has 506 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 8,505 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Co invested in 6,870 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Pacific Glob Inv stated it has 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mirador Capital Prtn Limited Partnership holds 1.77% or 1,898 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Group Inc accumulated 307,229 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt, Virginia-based fund reported 642 shares. 85,071 are owned by Ctc Ltd Liability. Plancorp Ltd Liability Co, Missouri-based fund reported 645 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Lc reported 19,765 shares stake. Scge Limited Partnership reported 5.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mairs And Pwr invested in 0.01% or 601 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.56 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61 million for 24.38 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.59% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bessemer Securities Ltd holds 0.37% or 3,950 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 181 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 0.21% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 119,959 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 0.53% or 31,450 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsr has 132 shares. Md Sass Investors reported 41,359 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd owns 2,491 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Lipe & Dalton owns 100 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.26% or 127,702 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 2.19% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 12,979 shares. Liberty Capital has 1,045 shares. Wendell David Assoc reported 17,607 shares stake. Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 2,294 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 78,611 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $46.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

