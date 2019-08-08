Martin Currie LTD Has Decreased By $5.25 Million Its Infosys LTD (INFY) Holding; Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Has 1 Sentiment

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Infosys Ltd (INFY) stake by 5.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd sold 525,134 shares as Infosys Ltd (INFY)’s stock rose 5.11%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 9.85M shares with $107.66 million value, down from 10.38 million last quarter. Infosys Ltd now has $47.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 11.44M shares traded or 6.13% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – SEES FY 19 REVENUE GUIDANCE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AT 6 PCT-8 PCT; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Expects This FY Revenue to Grow 6%-8% at Constant Currency; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH 6%-8% CONSTANT CURRENCY; 13/04/2018 – Infosys January-March Net Profit INR36.90 Bln, Up 2.4% on Year; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Forecasts Growth of Up to 8 Percent From Move to Digital; 14/03/2018 – INFOSYS WILL OPEN HARTFORD TECH, INNOVATION HUB, CREATE 1K JOBS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: News Clarification; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc (IGI) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 8 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 8 reduced and sold holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 935,314 shares, down from 1.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Infosys Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $593.90M for 20.09 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 173 shares to 3,500 valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ferrari N V stake by 145,276 shares and now owns 157,215 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 5,193 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) has risen 10.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $226.91 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.