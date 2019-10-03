Martin Currie LTD Has Cut Position in V F (VFC) by $2.37 Million as Shares Declined; Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Increased Packaging Of America (PKG) Position by $2.97 Million; Stock Price Rose

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 72,497 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33 million, down from 99,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.46. About 512,587 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 31,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 328,547 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.32 million, up from 297,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $101.64. About 284,886 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Best Foot Forward: Takeaways From Nike’s Impressive First-Quarter Report – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vans Opens Public Vote For Global Custom Culture Art Competition – PRNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.03% or 75,045 shares. Moreover, Dowling Yahnke Limited Co has 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2,633 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 127,250 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 176 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 2.89% or 4.04 million shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,554 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 202,997 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Carroll Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,082 shares. Anderson Hoagland & owns 8,865 shares. Gw Henssler And reported 130,839 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The invested in 0.06% or 45,909 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 131,222 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 49,821 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 3,974 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 4,779 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 184,212 shares to 382,709 shares, valued at $51.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.62 million for 16.63 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 35,923 shares to 125,375 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Swiss Re Ltd Sponsored Adr (SSREY) by 52,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Packaging Corp of America (PKG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Vertical Research Partners’ and BMO’s Conferences in June – Business Wire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,196 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% stake. Earnest Partners Ltd Company accumulated 0.18% or 204,578 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Co invested in 11,777 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Waddell Reed Financial Inc reported 203,433 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Company has 2,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 63,725 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares invested in 110 shares or 0% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insur Company owns 8,501 shares. Northern holds 0.03% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn owns 3,642 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 12,796 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 4,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co owns 976,584 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 924,815 shares.