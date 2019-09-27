Martin Currie LTD Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Toron Capital Markets Upped By $316,440 Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 71.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd sold 66,209 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 26,876 shares with $5.32 million value, down from 93,085 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $989.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $218.91. About 22.17M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on having @NRA TV in the app store: Public discourse is an important part of democracy . . Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no, and some of the things they’ve said are unbelievably distasteful; 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 27/03/2018 – A new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and is compatible with all-new versions of Apple’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation apps will be offered to schools for $299 ($329 for consumers); 20/04/2018 – Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 23/03/2018 – Apple reportedly unveiling a cheaper iPad next week. via @verge

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 48.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc acquired 4,395 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 13,506 shares with $985,000 value, up from 9,111 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $249.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 5.62M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected

Martin Currie Ltd increased Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) stake by 8,603 shares to 177,754 valued at $21.69M in 2019Q2. It also upped Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 30,411 shares and now owns 147,488 shares. Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Welch Gru Ltd Liability Company has 0.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,121 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 256,037 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Comm Ltd holds 6,450 shares. Moreover, Raub Brock Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,798 shares. Cincinnati Insur invested 0.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zwj Investment Counsel holds 131,915 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. 87,326 were accumulated by Greatmark Inv Prns. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 16,839 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.86% or 16,419 shares in its portfolio. Kopp Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,494 shares. Weitz Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 140 shares. 18,461 are held by Jarislowsky Fraser. Letko Brosseau & Assoc reported 2,000 shares. 1.54M are held by Citadel Limited Liability.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $227.25’s average target is 3.81% above currents $218.91 stock price. Apple had 43 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, June 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Goldman Sachs. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 29 by UBS. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, July 22 with “Overweight” rating. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, July 19. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $18000 target. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by HSBC.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.34 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) stake by 13,621 shares to 3,500 valued at $293,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) stake by 235,015 shares and now owns 1.38M shares. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,760 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp has 55,409 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0.54% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Ltd Partnership owns 121,241 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs owns 796,115 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,334 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 5,961 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Dubuque Bancorp And Trust holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 70,509 shares. Hudock Cap Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 59,194 shares. 11,441 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Moreover, Meritage Port Mngmt has 0.84% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Richard Bernstein Limited Company has 0.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 89,216 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.82% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 59.15M shares. Raymond James & Assoc owns 0.84% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10.17 million shares. Montecito Bancorporation And has 1.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).