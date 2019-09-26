Martin Currie LTD Has Boosted Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Position by $6.11 Million; Shares Rose; International Value Advisers Continues to Hold Stake in Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG)

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 7,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 45,497 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.22M, up from 38,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $700.8. About 126,243 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “RM LAW Announces Investigation of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mettler Toledo beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 57,575 shares to 25,468 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 185,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.49M shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Company accumulated 9,339 shares. Victory Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,210 shares. Next Group Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 354 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 4,100 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 52,397 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.07% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Sterling accumulated 7,168 shares. Ls Investment Advisors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 964 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri stated it has 5,561 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk owns 0.16% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 57,746 shares. Papp L Roy And accumulated 1.63% or 12,388 shares. The California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Cwm Limited Liability Co accumulated 92 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mngmt has 0.25% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).