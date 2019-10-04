Martin Currie LTD Decreased Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $8.97 Million as Valuation Declined; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Increases Position in Childrens Pl (PLCE)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 19,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The hedge fund held 157,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.99 million, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 336,882 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees 2Q EPS 51c-EPS 61c; 13/03/2018 The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – NOW EXPECT TO ACHIEVE A 12% OPERATING MARGIN MILESTONE BY END OF 2020 WITH EPS OF $12.00; 13/03/2018 – The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $7.95 TO $8.20; 17/05/2018 – The Children’s Place Continues Capital Return Program, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q EPS $1.78; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O FY SHR VIEW $8.16, REV VIEW $1.91 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 91.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 51,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,039 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $873,000, down from 56,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $155.81. About 1.87 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should Investors Jump on 3M Stock’s Big Price Drop? – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M Company: 3.3%+ Yield On Post-its – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GTT, PS and SRPT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 6,308 shares to 123,472 shares, valued at $24.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hourglass Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,200 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Srb reported 2,907 shares stake. Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny reported 372 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5.90 million shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fiduciary Fin Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 5,440 shares. Violich Capital Inc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks holds 87,939 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.47% stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 260,949 shares stake. Moreover, Davenport And Communication has 0.43% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Citadel Advsr Limited Company invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 3,409 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Children’s Place Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Publix Super Markets, Hormel Foods and Children’s Place – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Children’s Place Expands Capital Return Program, Announces a 12% Increase in Its Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.