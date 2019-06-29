Martin Currie LTD Decreased Its Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $4.65 Million; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Farmers Trust Co Lifted Its Stake by $441,300

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 22,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,623 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 173,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 15.05M shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA TO INVEST UP TO C$2 BLN IN POOL TO COVER UNFORESEEN COSTS ONCE TRANS MOUNTAIN COMPLETE; CONVERTIBLE TO EQUITY – PREMIER’S SPOKESWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA TO FILE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE CASE THIS MONTH; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 07/04/2018 – Indigenous Leaders Shut Down Construction on Kinder Morgan’s Pipeline; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS TALKS ARE ONGOING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 15,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,060 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, down from 52,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $363.54. About 1.37 million shares traded or 12.05% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Sees Higher Sales as F-35 Sidesteps Fight With Pentagon; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 01/05/2018 – Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To Sales $50.35B-$51.85B; 08/03/2018 – MBDA and Lockheed form joint venture for German missile defence project; 21/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems presented Elite Supplier award from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Cap Mgmt has 31,603 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0.02% or 10,555 shares. 10,911 are held by Horizon Invs Limited. Mason Street Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 277,728 shares. 6.65M are held by Charles Schwab Advisory. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh reported 375,004 shares. 12,356 are held by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh. Tru Investment Advsr holds 48,604 shares. Brave Asset holds 17,601 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Llc stated it has 6.38M shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.17% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 470,288 shares. Essex Finance Services invested in 17,246 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cushing Asset LP holds 7.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 10.36M shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Limited has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,121 shares to 36,527 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,819 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan declares 25% dividend hike – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Before Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan: Not Investing In This Company Would Leave You ‘Kindered’ – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Super-Cheap High-Yield Stock Could Have Enormous Upside – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pipelines Get Adult Supervision… Private Equity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.12% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 49,991 shares. Valmark Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Segment Wealth Ltd holds 3,557 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 4,371 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability. Natixis Lp stated it has 58,158 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs has 18,797 shares. Verity Asset Management holds 0.3% or 855 shares. Provise Management Group Lc owns 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,187 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated reported 2,067 shares stake. Fidelity Natl Financial holds 31,915 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore Il has 0.5% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,656 shares. Hilton Mngmt accumulated 427 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation, Kansas-based fund reported 58,871 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 325,909 shares. First Heartland Consultants owns 3,745 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 35,131 shares to 128,929 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 30,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Was Possibly Overpaid for F-35 Bonus Fees for Parts, Pentagon Oversight of F-35 Parts Lacking, IG Says – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin: More Upside Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Team Up to Battle Lockheed Martin in Hypersonics – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33B for 19.26 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.