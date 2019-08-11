Martin Currie LTD Decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Skylands Capital Holds Position in Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 46,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The hedge fund held 203,675 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64 million, up from 156,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 81,683 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Operating Margin of 8.8 % to 9.3 %; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS 6 PCT STAKE IN APOGEE ENTERPRISES AS OF APRIL 12 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – FOURTH-QUARTER SEGMENT BACKLOG WAS $405.7 MLN; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE 2019 ADJ. EPS VIEW EXCL 13C AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Net $22.3M; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES – ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES SEGMENT HAS BACKLOG, ORDER PIPELINE “STRENGTH TO SUPPORT” OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH IN FISCAL YEARS 2019 & 2020; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 9.1 PCT TO 9.6 PCT; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $353.5M, EST. $363.3M

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 89.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 312,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 35,494 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 348,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N V by 145,276 shares to 157,215 shares, valued at $21.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 7,500 shares to 56,800 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 89,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,300 shares, and cut its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM).