Martin Currie LTD Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake as Share Value Rose; Rodgers Brothers Has Boosted Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $432,396

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 71.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 66,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 26,876 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32M, down from 93,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – World Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 12,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, up from 17,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 3.97M shares traded or 35.82% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Revealed: These 3 Dividend Kings Haven’t Missed a Payout in 50 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Forget Cash: Hold These 2 Dividend Beasts in Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Enbridge Is Securing Its Growth for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $359.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6,833 shares to 12,240 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 17,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,165 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B And Incorporated owns 281,372 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 19,080 shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0.26% or 13,767 shares. Wellcome Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome stated it has 3.24 million shares or 9.94% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eastern Bank & Trust accumulated 158,590 shares. Argi Inv Serv Ltd Liability Corp, a Kentucky-based fund reported 22,690 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors holds 4.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 84,952 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Company owns 11,695 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Contravisory Mgmt invested in 357 shares. Private Harbour Mngmt And Counsel Ltd Llc holds 2,614 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foothills Asset Management has 2.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,387 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). St Germain D J owns 185,238 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 7,273 shares to 45,497 shares, valued at $38.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 30,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.69 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for AAPL – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What to expect as iOS 13 gets released – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.