Martin Currie LTD Cut Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $8.97 Million as Share Value Declined; Tsp Capital Management Group Decreased Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Stake as Shares Rose

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 144,445 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, down from 153,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 12,149 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 91.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 51,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,039 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $873,000, down from 56,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $161.47. About 671,049 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8,133 shares to 164,653 shares, valued at $27.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 8,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.77 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 1,437 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co has invested 0.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). B Riley Wealth Mngmt invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,785 were accumulated by Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated. Moreover, Hikari Tsushin has 3% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd owns 5,320 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wade G W And holds 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,330 shares. Old Natl Bank In reported 18,980 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability owns 10,064 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 198,041 shares. 2,755 were accumulated by Beaumont Financial Prtn Ltd. Envestnet Asset reported 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,746 shares. Main Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 1,950 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Pa reported 11,210 shares.

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.96M for 22.63 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.