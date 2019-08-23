Martin Currie LTD Cut Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding; UNIVEC (UNVC) Sellers Decreased By 82.06% Their Shorts

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 8.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd sold 4,861 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 51,765 shares with $4.57M value, down from 56,626 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $72.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $105.9. About 1.75 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender

UNIVEC INC (OTCMKTS:UNVC) had a decrease of 82.06% in short interest. UNVC’s SI was 49,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 82.06% from 274,200 shares previously. It closed at $0.0112 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Univec, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16,635. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FISV Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Fiserv Stock Rose 15.7% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv discusses effects of BofA JV dissolution – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv (FISV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $587.07 million for 30.78 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd increased Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) stake by 139,003 shares to 247,220 valued at $22.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 38,077 shares and now owns 989,108 shares. Linde Plc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv has $12100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $109.80’s average target is 3.68% above currents $105.9 stock price. Fiserv had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James.