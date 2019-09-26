Martin Currie LTD Cut Holding in Paychex (PAYX) as Market Value Rose; International Value Advisers Cut Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position by $8.67 Million as Market Value Declined

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 146,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 2.97M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $176.09 million, down from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 1.19 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 5,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 123,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.17 million, down from 128,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.65. About 688,448 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.67 million for 10.17 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Com reported 3,825 shares. Grace White, New York-based fund reported 61,718 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Sun Life Financial holds 84 shares. 1,260 were accumulated by First Mercantile. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn has invested 0.04% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Westpac Banking reported 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). D E Shaw holds 361,062 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 11,011 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsrs has 0.09% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Raymond James Na reported 0.01% stake. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 5,787 shares. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 1.04M shares. 47,304 are owned by Retirement System Of Alabama.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 23,960 shares. Welch Gp Ltd Liability Co, a Alabama-based fund reported 354,226 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins stated it has 3,000 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd owns 58,228 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 395,440 shares. Connecticut-based Webster Financial Bank N A has invested 0.41% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & has 1.47% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 79,716 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,574 shares. 20,758 were reported by Navellier & Associates Inc. Carroll Financial Inc reported 1,932 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.2% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 36,375 shares. Research & Mgmt Comm reported 57,433 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. 14,290 are owned by Old Bank In. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.5% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 184,212 shares to 382,709 shares, valued at $51.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 45,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.95 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.