Martin Currie LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Epam Sys (EPAM); 13D Management Stake in Jack In The Box (JACK) Lifted by $540,480 as Share Value Declined

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 6,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 166,167 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 159,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 506,335 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 7,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 363,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.42M, up from 355,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $190.64. About 332,940 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs Llc owns 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 124,680 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.09% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Jnba Financial Advsrs reported 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Invesco Limited accumulated 0.02% or 567,036 shares. Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Pnc Serv Gru has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Maplelane Cap Lc holds 0.17% or 74,400 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Davidson Kempner Mngmt Lp has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Lpl Fincl reported 2,657 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 76,265 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Com. 33,596 are held by Retirement System Of Alabama. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 6,672 shares.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jack In The Box’s Q3 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Amazon, Activision Blizzard and Jack Henry & Associates – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: JACK, AGO, TPIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16,834 shares to 203,326 shares, valued at $25.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 15,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,060 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “EPAM Systems Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mobileum Announces Appointment of New CFO – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance, The World’s Largest Commercial Blockchain Association – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.