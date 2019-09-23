Martin Currie LTD Boosted Position in Resmed (RMD) by $1.05 Million; Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Valuation Declined While Muzinich & Company Trimmed Its Stake

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 8,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 177,754 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.69M, up from 169,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $134.53. About 761,740 shares traded or 45.61% up from the average. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 06/04/2018 – Company Profile for ResMed; 29/05/2018 – RESMED TO BUY HEALTHCAREFIRST, A CLOUD-BASED SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – ResMed Hires Bobby Ghoshal as First Chief Technology Officer; 29/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – ResMed Studies Show Remote Monitoring and Automated Resupply Improve Adherence to PAP Therapy; 29/05/2018 – ResMed: Transaction Will Not Be Material to ResMed’s Consolidated Fincl Results; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Cut 1.5% to $98/Share by Morgan Stanley; 20/05/2018 – ResMed-sponsored Studies Show Combining Home Oxygen and Home Non-invasive Ventilation is a Cost Effective Treatment for COPD

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 47,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 617,422 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10M, down from 665,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 172,558 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold RMD shares while 137 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 93.37 million shares or 0.85% less from 94.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tekla Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 52,110 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp holds 40,498 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Us Natl Bank De has 44,531 shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). 6,048 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd. 2,921 were reported by Fifth Third Bancshares. Victory Cap invested in 0.01% or 27,033 shares. Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 4,416 shares. Td Asset holds 0.03% or 150,879 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt reported 26,968 shares stake. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 0.01% or 11,030 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability has 2,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Everence Cap has invested 0.07% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Halsey Assoc Ct owns 160,553 shares for 3.5% of their portfolio.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 81,419 shares to 281,717 shares, valued at $48.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 75,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,474 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Analysts await TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TSLX’s profit will be $31.80M for 10.94 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp by 684,498 shares to 724,498 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 37,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM).