Martin Currie LTD Boosted Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $9.99 Million as Shares Declined; Public Storage (PSA) Valuation Rose While Virtu Financial Increased Its Holding

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 249,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.37M, up from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 3.76 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 419.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 15,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 3,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $262.22. About 447,523 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 14,480 shares to 112,221 shares, valued at $13.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 30,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,865 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 11,245 shares to 6,688 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 27,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,126 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh.

