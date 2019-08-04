Martin & Company Holds Stake in Newell Brands (NWL); Contravisory Investment Management Lifted Position in Msci (MSCI)

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 46,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 272,452 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 225,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 14.22% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 20.66 million shares traded or 299.18% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington to Carlyle’s Novolex for $2.3 billion; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: Andrew Langham to Step Down From Board, Effective Immediately; 20/03/2018 – Three Former Newell Directors to Drop Their Proxy Fight; 28/05/2018 – Soccer-Messi announces desire to play for Newell’s Old Boys; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN ADDED NWL IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT STARBOARD ON NWL; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now faces a proxy fight at Newell Brands; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ANDREW LANGHAM HAS AGREED TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND DAVID ATCHISON WILL NOT STAND FOR ELECTION

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 99.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 1,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 3,498 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 1,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $220.18. About 650,022 shares traded or 21.69% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 29/05/2018 – China securities regulator vows financial stability ahead of MSCI entry; 05/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF DR Closes Above 50-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 04/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – MSCI to Add Tunghsu Optoelectronic to Key lndexes; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS 234 LARGE CAP MAINLAND CHINA COMPANIES TO BE INCLUDED IN EMERGING MARKET, CHINA INDEXES; 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China lndexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process; 03/05/2018 – MSCI REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 19/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,505 shares to 32,030 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 443,917 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Co stated it has 21,761 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 113,885 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 20,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 31,119 shares stake. First Manhattan Company owns 3,720 shares. Regions Corporation has 59 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 69,752 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 50,504 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 12,559 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership invested in 532,728 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Korea Inv Corp holds 0.22% or 250,665 shares in its portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 1,324 shares. Contravisory Mngmt owns 0.27% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 3,498 shares.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “Innovator to List MSCI EAFE and Emerging Markets ETFs on NYSE – Fox Business” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MSCI Indexes Will See Larger A-Shares Weights – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSCI Inc.: Invest In This High Margin Business Model While Profiting From Global Expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Newell’s (NWL) Transformation Plan Offset Sales Woes? – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Judge rules against hedge funds that challenged 2016 Jarden deal – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; All Eyes On Jobs Data – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 83,683 shares to 259,462 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 18,993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.03% or 288,000 shares. Creative Planning reported 25,550 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 40,717 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 3,200 shares. Whittier Company stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 35,790 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 4.94M shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership reported 850,205 shares. First Fin Corporation In holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proxima Limited Liability Co reported 6.29% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.02% or 124,285 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 51,908 shares. Capital Ltd Llc owns 558,353 shares.