Martin & Company Has Boosted Its Newell Brands (NWL) Position by $704,250 as Market Valuation Declined; Channing Capital Management Has Decreased Hill (HRC) Position by $1.55 Million as Valuation Rose

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 46,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 272,452 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 225,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 3.09 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Board Change; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value is seeking four board seats at Newell Brands, potentially putting it at odds with fellow activist investor Carl Icahn; 23/04/2018 – Icahn and Starboard agree to Newell Brands director nominations; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Foresees $2.3 Billion In Proceeds From Sale Of Package-making Business — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Proceeds With Proxy Fight at Newell Despite Icahn Deal; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Restructuring Into $9B Consumer-Products Company; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL SEES YEAR NORMALIZED EPS AT LOWER END $2.65-$2.85 RANGE; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ANDREW LANGHAM HAS AGREED TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND DAVID ATCHISON WILL NOT STAND FOR ELECTION; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS ON NEWELL, “CONFIDENT THAT THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE OPERATING INCOME BY APPROXIMATELY $500 TO $800 MLN”

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 14,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 142,378 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.07M, down from 157,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 292,783 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Expects to Close the Transaction During Hill-Rom’s Fiscal 3Q; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,848 shares to 55,354 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,802 shares. Shell Asset Management Co reported 31,922 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Eagle Boston Management accumulated 60,686 shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 0.64% stake. Korea Invest Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 680 shares. 289 were accumulated by Cwm Lc. 82,800 were reported by Eidelman Virant. Parkside National Bank And Trust reported 413 shares. Cibc Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 46,895 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A reported 35,954 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. British Columbia Management Corporation owns 130,365 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc owns 13,665 shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 47,903 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,600 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 44,373 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 86,780 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). 9,700 are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.09% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Eam Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 15,124 shares. Weik Mngmt stated it has 0.18% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% or 66 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Shelton Capital Management owns 481 shares. Campbell & Company Adviser Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Chase Counsel has invested 0.51% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.63 per share. HRC’s profit will be $109.25M for 16.32 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.15% EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H.B. Fuller Co. (NYSE:FUL) by 17,201 shares to 712,676 shares, valued at $34.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 14,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI).

